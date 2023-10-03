BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man pleaded guilty to stealing money from an elderly family member and a Little League baseball team, the Erie County DA’s office announced Tuesday.

54-year-old Bradley Hudak admitted to stealing almost $270,000 from the retirement account of an elderly family member, who also lives in Orchard Park, between January 2018 and June 2022. Hudak, who was the person’s power of attorney, took funds from a retirement account and put them in a personal bank account.

He also obtained around $10,000 from the victim, which had been designated as a funeral expense account.

In addition, he admitted to stealing more than $3,000 from the “Southtowns Shock” Little League team, which he coached. He used money from team fees to pay for his own expenses.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree grand larceny. As part of the plea, he will pay $279,272.92 to the elderly victim.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 18.