BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager.

50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.

Poblocki stole approximately $53,000 from a Buffalo-based property management company, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Between August 2019 and April 2021 she pocketed a portion of rent payments paid by tenants.

Along with time in the slammer, the Orchard Park woman was ordered to pay back all the money she stole from the company.