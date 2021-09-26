Overnight shooting sends Buffalo man to ECMC for treatment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Buffalo man was shot overnight on Sherman Street and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Buffalo Police say the man was shot Sunday morning on the 500 block of Sherman Street. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center just before 3:30 a.m. in a civilian vehicle for medical attention.
The 34-year-old is listed in stable condition.
BPD asks if anyone has information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
