HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Cattaraugus County, accused of stealing more than $20,962.21 from an elderly person.

Richard Irvin of Bradford, Pa., was charged with third-degree grand larceny and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person after an elder abuse investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

He was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned in the Town of Hinsdale at a later date.