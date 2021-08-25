PA woman charged after two caged dogs are found in Sherman lacking proper nourishment

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania woman charged after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies find two caged dogs without enough food and water.

Deputies responded to a home for an “animal complaint” on August 19 in the Town of Sherman. Two dogs were found inside a cage lacking proper nourishment at the Park Street residence. An animal control officer seized both animals and took them to the humane society for care.

Casler was issued an appearance ticket on the charge of overdriving, torturing or injuring animals.

She’ll be in Town of Sherman Court at a later time.