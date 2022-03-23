CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police tracked down a 52-year-old parolee and slapped him with several charges for three Citizens Bank robberies.

Thomas Blachowski is accused of the March 18 attempted robbery of Citizens Bank inside the 700 Thruway Plaza Tops Market and the successful robbery of the 1722 Walden Ave. Citizens Banks on the same day.

He’s also accused of the successful March 21 Citizens Bank robbery at 3865 Union Rd.

On March 18, Blachowski first hit the Citizens Bank inside the 700 Thruway Plaza Tops Market. The teller refused to hand over cash and the 52-year-old fled in a waiting taxi, according to Cheektowaga Police.

Nine minutes later Blachowski hit the 1722 Walden Ave. branch and threatened the teller, who then turned over cash, authorities said. After this robbery CPD detectives pinned Blachowski, who was on parole for a 2019 bank robbery, as a suspect in both robberies.

Police weren’t able to locate Blachowski over that weekend. On March 21, the Tops at 3865 Union Rd. was robbed after the teller was threatened. Police identified Blachowski as the suspect.

Detectives narrowed in on the 52-year-old’s location after surveilling the Route 62 Motel at 1900 Niagara Falls Blvd. On March 22, Blachowski was arrested at the motel and was in possession of felony-weight crack cocaine, according to Cheektowaga Police.

CPD also found evidence linking him to the robberies.

Thomas Blachowski was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, third-degree robbery, grand larceny, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Blachowski was arraigned Wednesday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court.