BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The passenger of a vehicle that drove through a police blockade in June 2020 will spend the next seven years in prison for charges stemming from two incidents.
On June 1, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., 27-year-old Semaj T. Pigram of Buffalo was the passenger of a vehicle that drove through a police blockade on Bailey Avenue. One state trooper suffered serious injuries and is still unable to work. An illegal gun was found where he was seated, which was linked to him. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
The case against the accused driver, 31-year-old Deyanna Davis of Buffalo, remains pending. She was indicted on two counts of assault and is facing up to 25 years in prison. A federal case against her was dropped in April.
Pigram also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in a separate indictment after Pigram and his co-defendant, 31-year-old Walter Stewart, were arrested on February 21, 2020, for selling crack cocaine. Stewart was sentenced to three years in prison on the same charge.
