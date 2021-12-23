Pastor Richard Stenhouse pleads guilty to not reporting almost $400k on tax returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo pastor has pleaded guilty to not reporting almost $400,000 on his tax returns.

76-year-old Richard Stenhouse received that money in salary payments from the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church from 2014 to 2018. The internal revenue service estimates the taxes due for these years is almost $96,000.

His sentencing is set for May 18.

He could face up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.