LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person has been charged in two separate incidents stemming from the vandalism at a memorial outside of Salvatore’s Grand Hotel earlier this month, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn told News 4.

The man, whose name is not being released as of now, is facing a criminal mischief charge for the vandalism, as well as possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

He is facing an additional charge of assault against a police officer. Authorities say when they went to talk to him about the vandalism, he assaulted an officer.

(Kaitlyn Barone / News 4)

Patriots and Heroes Park was established by local businessman Russell Salvatore over a decade ago and is a well-known attraction on Transit Road. Some of the displays, including those that pay tribute to the Battle of the Bulge and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the “America The Land We Love” exhibit were “destroyed,” according to a press release. Light fixtures and flags were also damaged.

The accused vandal has not been officially arrested yet. His name will also be released when he is arrested.

Details of the charges were first reported by The Buffalo News.