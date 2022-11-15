NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police.

Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of her vehicle, which she alleged was due to icy road conditions. The vehicle struck the male pedestrian on the south side of the street before spinning and coming to a stop against the north guard rail.

The collision caused the pedestrian to go over the guard rail and down the bridge’s embankment where he was eventually located by members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department. He was transported to ECMC for treatment and is in stable condition after suffering fractures to his left ribs.

The driver of the Ford pickup was charged with driving while intoxicated and imprudent speed.