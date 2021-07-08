Person of interest in shooting that injured 4, including child, arraigned on gun, drug charges in Cheektowaga

(At 10:30 a.m., Erie County District Attorney John Flynn will speak about the arrest of Dequan Richardson. You can watch the conference in the video player above.)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person of interest in the shooting on Donovan Drive that injured four people, including a three-year-old, has been arraigned in Cheektowaga on gun and drug charges.

Dequan Richardson, 22, who was arrested by Buffalo police officers in Cheektowaga, has been accused of the following crimes:

criminal possession of a weapon (second degree)

criminal possession of a firearm

criminal use of drug paraphernalia (second degree, two counts)

criminal possession of a controlled substance (third and fourth degree)

According to officials, the gun Richardson was accused of possessing was loaded. In court Thursday morning, Richardson pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

He’s being held on $75,000 bail and will be back in court for a felony hearing next week.

Although the charges he was arraigned on here don’t specify the Donovan Drive shooting, DeQuan Richardson was allegedly in possession of a .25 caliber Titan pistol and .223 caliber Spikes Tactical Assault rifle, but did not have permit for either gun @news4buffalo — George Richert (@GeorgeRichert4) July 8, 2021

Late Monday night, four people were shot on Donovan Drive. According to police, a large group was gathered outside in the courtyard area watching fireworks when the shooting began.

As of Tuesday, two of the adult victims, who were identified as 27 and 28-year-old Buffalo men, were in stable condition at ECMC. The three-year-old child is in critical condition at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

After those victims arrived at the hospitals, police say a fourth victim arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle. This 28-year-old Buffalo man had been grazed in the foot by gunfire. He’s since been treated and released.

Buffalo is seeing a very violent year. Over the holiday weekend, 14 people were hurt in 10 separate shootings.

