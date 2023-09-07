BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is in stable condition after being shot multiple times on Whitley Avenue in Jamestown early Thursday morning, according to police.
Police responded to Whitley just after 1:50 a.m. Thursday. The victim was treated on scene and then was transported for further medical care.
The shooting is still under investigation. Jamestown police are asking residents with security cameras to review footage and look for a male wearing a blue hoodie and jeans traveling eastbound across the West Sixth Street Bridge.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.