SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a bar on W. Main Street in the Village of Springville just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night, for a reported disturbance, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a person who said they had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.