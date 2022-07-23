SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a bar on W. Main Street in the Village of Springville just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night, for a reported disturbance, according to the Sheriff’s office.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a person who said they had been stabbed. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident. No further information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.
