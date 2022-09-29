CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Pine Ridge Avenue where multiple rounds were fired into a house. A female victim was struck in the leg and transported to ECMC for treatment where she was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to the Detective Bureau at 716-686-3505 or text anonymously to TIP411 (847411) and type “CPDNY” and then your message.

