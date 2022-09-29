BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago.

A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” when they were a child from approximately 1989 to 1990. The lawsuit states that the plaintiff “has suffered, and continues to suffer great physical and emotional pain of mind and body.” Thore now lives in Davenport, Fla.

The lawsuit was filed on March 3, 2020 and the official verdict was read on Monday.