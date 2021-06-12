Buffalo Police: 34-year-old shot on Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Buffalo man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in North Buffalo Saturday.

Police say the man arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle just after 4 a.m and he had been shot.

It happened in the 1500 block of Hertel Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police says detectives are investigating reports of a large fight in the area.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.