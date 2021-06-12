Buffalo Police: 34-year-old shot on Hertel Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WIVB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Buffalo man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in North Buffalo Saturday.

Police say the man arrived at ECMC in a personal vehicle just after 4 a.m and he had been shot.

It happened in the 1500 block of Hertel Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police says detectives are investigating reports of a large fight in the area.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories