BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 8-year-old made a bomb threat on a school bus in the City of Batavia on Tuesday, according to the Batavia Police Department.
Police say that the Genesee County 911 center took a call from an unidentified business in the City of Batavia, claiming that they had received a call from what they believed was a child stating there was a “bomb on a school bus” at a location in the city.
Officers located the school bus in question and it was cleared by a State Police K9 explosive detection unit and none were found. The bus was empty of students at the time.
Investigation determined the claim to be false and that the 8-year-old made the call on a bus, knowing it was false.
Authorities say that the case has been turned over to the Juvenile Detective for the Department.
