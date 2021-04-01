Police arrest man in Ripley wanted in connection with shooting near Erie, PA

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pennsylvania State Police say they have a man wanted in connection with a shooting near Erie, P.A. in their custody Wednesday.

Investigators say a 36-year old Erie man was shot around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in Waterford Township.

Police say the suspect in that shooting is 43-year old William Concini who’s also from Erie.

They say Concini and his car were found somewhere in Ripley, in Chautauqua County.

Pennsylvania State Police are still asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them.