Police, ATF looking for information on burglary suspects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Buffalo Police along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who police say may have information about a burglary at Metro Loan Pawnbrokers on Broadway.

Authorities say a large group broke into the shop on Sunday, May 31 between 12:15 a.m and 1 a.m. The group stole a total of 12 firearms including nine shotguns, three rifles, and an AR-15.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-GUNS (888-283-4867), the Buffalo Police Department tip line at (716)-847-2225, or Buffalo Police Detectives at (716) 851-4403.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.



