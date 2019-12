BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A Cheektowaga man who admitted his guilt in a deadly crash will serve weekends in jail. He had faced up to seven years in prison.

Blair Bell was 28 when the vehicle he was driving hit and killed Tonya Gravely the night of May 4, 2019. Gravely was taking items out of her car, which was parked on Pine Ridge Road. She was 46 years old.