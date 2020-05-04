Police investigate Sunday night shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) A man and a woman are in the hospital after a shooting in Buffalo on Sunday.

Police say the two were shot around 10:50 p.m. on the first block of Byrd Way and transported to Erie County Medical Center.

The man, a 20-year-old from Buffalo, is in stable condition. The 19-year-old woman from Cheektowaga is in critical condition.

Investigators say the incident appears to be targeted. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

