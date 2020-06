BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)- Four men were hospitalized after a shooting in Buffalo early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. at One West Ferry. Police say the men were shot during a large car gathering and at least one of the four is in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

