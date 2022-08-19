JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted” shooting on Prendergast Avenue.
Jamestown Schools were briefly placed in lockout, which has since been lifted.
Mayor Eddie Sundquist and Jackson will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Tip Line at 716-483-8477.
This is a developing story.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.