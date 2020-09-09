Police investigating Hertel Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 33-year-old Buffalo man is in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at an apartment complex on the first block of Hertel Avenue.

Police say it happened around 1:45 p.m. during a struggle inside an apartment. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center, but police have not released the man’s condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police at (716) 847-2255.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.