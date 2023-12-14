BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead following an alleged homicide on West Blood Road in Elma.
The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County District Attorney are investigating after they were called to the home.
A man in set to be arraigned on Friday in connection. It is unclear what charges he is facing, but more details are expected to come out following the arraignment.
