NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say they are investigating a shooting from early Saturday morning.

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 15th St. and Pine Ave. for a report of a man shot. When police arrived, they located the 28-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground outside of the 7-Eleven on 1504 Pine Ave. Officers began performing first aid and the victim was transported to ECMC. Police say he underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition.

Police are asking for public assistance for anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information. If you do, you are asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at 716-286-4553 or the general information phone number at 716-286-4711.