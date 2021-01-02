Police investigating shooting near Grider Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating a Friday night shooting.

A 28-year-old Buffalo man arrived at Buffalo General Hospital in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm just after 9 p.m.

Police say the shooting happened near Grider Street and Litchfield Avenue, but have not released any additional details. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line for the BPD at (716) 847-2255.