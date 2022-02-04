Police: Lewiston couple dead after apparent murder-suicide

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lewiston Police are reporting a murder-suicide of a husband and wife in their 70s on Upper Mountain Road, near the intersection of Printup Road.

LPD was dispatched to the area shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the couple was found with gunshot wounds in their home. After failed attempts at making contact, police gained access to the home, where they found the couple. No further information, including the names of the deceased, has been released.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.