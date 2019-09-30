Police look for suspects after 6 people shot in St. Catharines

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario (WIVB) — Police in Ontario are searching for two suspects following a shooting in St. Catharines.

Six people were injured in the shooting.

Police shared photos of the suspects found on surveillance cameras.

Sunday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers received a call about a shooting outside Karma, a nightclub near St. Paul and Williams streets.

Four men and two women were hospitalized.

As of Monday morning, two of those people are being treated for serious injuries.

Detectives do not think this shooting was random. They say it started as an argument.

The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.