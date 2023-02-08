BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is in stable condition after being shot on Clay Street Tuesday night.

Buffalo police from the Northwest District responded to the scene on the street’s first block just after 7:30 p.m.

At the time of the shooting, the 28-year-old victim was outside. He was taken to ECMC.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.