Police: Man seen breaking into two businesses with hammer arrested with $59 in ones

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested on burglary and criminal charges Saturday following two incidents on E. Delevan Avenue in Cheektowaga.

Jason Tyus was arrested on two counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, petit larceny and possession of burglar tools after two businesses were burglarized on E. Delevan Avenue.

Cheektowaga Police responded to a report of a glass-break alarm at Raymondo’s Pizzeria at 1580 E. Delevan Ave. around 3:30 a.m. As they were responding, dispatch received a witness report, describing the suspect leaving the area. At the scene, officers reported that the glass of the pizzeria’s front door had been broken.

According to Cheektowaga Police, officers saw a man fitting the witness’ description heading westbound on Delevan toward Fisher Street. Officers stopped the man, Tyus, who reportedly had a hammer sticking out of his back pants pocket and broken glass residue on his sweatshirt.

Tyus reportedly identified himself and where he lives to police. He was detained by the officers and following a review of the security footage from Raymondo’s, Cheektowaga Police identified Tyus as the burglar.

Following the review of security footage, officers reportedly found the Eggert Express mini mart at 1558 E. Delevan Ave. also had a window broken. After reviewing footage from the mini mart, Cheektowaga Police identified Tyus breaking the window, entering the building, stealing the business’ cash register and exiting through the broken window with the register.

When Tyus was arrested, he was in possession of $59 in ones. The register has not been recovered.

Tyus was held for a morning arraignment.