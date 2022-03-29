BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Buffalo Police, three officers were struck by gunfire during a pursuit Tuesday evening. A news conference will be held around 8:30 p.m. You can watch above when it begins.
The officers’ injuries were reported as non-life threatening, though one was reportedly in surgery. According to the president of the Buffalo PBA, all three officers are in stable condition. Multiple individuals are said to be in custody.
There is currently a heavy police presence at the intersections of Sycamore Street and Fillmore Avenue, Langfield Drive and Bailey Avenue, and E. Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue, where the chase came to an end, as well as at ECMC. News 4 has crews at several scenes and is working to confirm more details.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.
