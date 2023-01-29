BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded to calls regarding a fight at the establishment, and upon arrival, found a 49-year-old woman had been shot. She was taken to ECMC, where she underwent surgery.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the BPD’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

The second police presence was outside Club Marchella on Michigan Avenue. News 4 is working to find out what it was in response to and will provide updates as more information becomes available.