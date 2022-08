BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police have released surveillance video related to a fatal shooting on W. Utica Street from just before midnight on Aug. 4.

The shooting resulted in the death of a 41-year-old man and injuries to a 54-year-old man. In the video above, the person of interest is a man wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.