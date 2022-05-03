NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a bank robbery that took place Tuesday morning at the Village of North Collins Community Bank branch.

They said a man walked into the bank at 11:18 a.m. and gave the teller a note that demanded all the money in the teller’s drawer. The suspect got away in a waiting vehicle, which they described as a silver sedan.

The man was wearing a blue surgical mask, ripped jeans and white sneakers. Police said he was about 6 feet tall with a thin build and short hair.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903 and refer to CL# 22-030657.