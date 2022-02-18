Police: Silver Springs man arrested after stripping and attempting to break into a home

GENESEE FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Sunday night on trespassing and assault charges after taking off his clothes and attempting to break into a home in the Letchworth State Park Town of Genesee Falls.

Tanner Salamone, 29, of Silver Springs has been charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor and assaulting an officer in the second degree, a class D felony. He was also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputies assisted New York State Police with the incident shortly after 10:30 p.m., following a report of Salamone’s alleged actions. The Sheriff’s office said that when deputies approached Salamone, a struggle ensued, and one deputy sustained physical injury, for which they were later treated at Wyoming County Community Hospital.

Salamone was taken to a hospital for evaluation following the incident and upon his release, he was taken into custody. He was arraigned in the Town of Genesee Falls Court and bail was set at $3,000 cash, $6,000 bond and $6,000 partially secured. Salamone is set to reappear in court on April 13.