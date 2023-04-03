BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stolen vehicle crashed on the Church Street exit ramp off of I-190 North after a shots fired call early Monday morning, police said.

Police say around 4 a.m. Monday, they responded to a shots fired call in the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street. They say the vehicle was spotted leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and eventually crashed on the exit ramp a time later.

Two males in the vehicle were transported to ECMC, where they were treated and released.

No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.