ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly threatening the Albion School District with violence on Tuesday, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they were made aware of the post just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, which was allegedly made by the teen on Snapchat. The 16-year-old was located and taken into custody and was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police say the teen stated with the post was a joke and was playing around, but he and his family are cooperating with law enforcement.

After being arraigned, he was released to his parents to report to Orleans County Probation for intake and electronic monitoring. He will return to court at a later date, authorities say.