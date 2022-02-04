Police: Three people shot at Mariner Towers, taken to ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to police, three people have been shot at Mariner Towers at 186 Efner St. in Buffalo, near the Virginia Street entrance ramp to I-190.

Authorities say two of the victims were shot in the hand and all three victims have been taken to ECMC for treatment. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.