Police: Three people shot at Mariner Towers, taken to ECMC

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to police, three people have been shot at Mariner Towers at 186 Efner St. in Buffalo, near the Virginia Street entrance ramp to I-190.

Authorities say two of the victims were shot in the hand and all three victims have been taken to ECMC for treatment. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m.

The identities of the victims have not been disclosed. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information is learned.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now