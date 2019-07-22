Police: Woman charged with vehicular assault, DWI after striking 9-year-old

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — UPDATE: Kuntz has been arraigned in the Town of Aurora.

The child was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Kuntz is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

If convicted on all charges, Kuntz faces a maximum of four years in prison.

ORIGINAL: An East Aurora woman is facing charges after police say she struck a 9-year-old girl with a vehicle.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

East Aurora police say Erin Kuntz, 30, was driving west on E. Main St. when she struck a parked pickup truck, followed by the girl.

When the child, who is from Cheektowaga, was struck, police say she was riding a scooter on the sidewalk.

Kuntz was charged with vehicular assault, DWI, possession of marijuana and three vehicle and traffic violations.

After appearing in court, she was released on her own recognizance. It’s not clear when she’ll be back in court.