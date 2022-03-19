TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after she drove her car into a boat dock in the City of Tonawanda early Saturday morning.

According to City of Tonawanda police, Marsheita Drayton, 35, was driving on the Riverwalk in Isleview Park around 1:45 a.m. when she drove her 2010 Ford Edge through a chain barrier and hit the dock. She was reportedly not injured in the incident, but was arrested on charges of DWI and aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol content of .20.

A News 4 photographer saw the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Team at the scene, as fluid had reportedly leaked into the Niagara River.

Drayton was booked and released on an appearance ticket.