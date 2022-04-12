BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County probation officer and their supervisor are suspended without pay after failures with the case involving Kente Bell, who is accused of leading police on a chase last month that ended in a shootout.

Bell was on probation for a 2020 gun-related conviction when the chase happened March 29.

Multiple law enforcement sources told News 4 the Erie County Probation Department received a tip about Bell in February. The tip stated Bell had a gun and made a threat, both of which would be a violation of his probation.

The probation officer and supervisor went to Bell’s home in Buffalo to follow up on the tip, but he wasn’t there. The officer and supervisor never followed up, the sources said.

Bell is charged with trying to kill three officers during the shootout. He continues to recover at ECMC after being shot during the chase.

The Buffalo News first reported details about discipline against the probation officers.

