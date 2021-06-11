PS 43 Lovejoy Discovery School was put on lockdown Friday afternoon after a man was shot nearby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was shot Friday afternoon near PS 43 Lovejoy Discovery School, putting the school on lockdown.

Buffalo Police tell News 4 the man was shot in the leg at 3:15 p.m. on Benzinger and East Lovejoy Street.

PS 43, located on the corner of Benzinger and East Lovejoy, was put on lockdown for 30 minutes after the shooting happened. Authorities say students were dismissed after the lockdown was lifted.

No further information is available at this time.