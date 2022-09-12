BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is recovering after he was shot early Sunday morning.

Buffalo police responded to the 300 block of Sweet Avenue just after 5:15 a.m.

Officers found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right foot, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.