BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A raid in Black Rock took a large amount of fentanyl off the streets Thursday.

Several agencies were on the streets of Buffalo Thursday morning stopping violent crime in its tracks.

This all started last summer with an operation involving the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police, the FBI and others who work as a unit to stop illegal gun crime, human trafficking and drug trade in Buffalo.

The FBI arrested seven people involved in various violent crimes and the sheriff’s office took D’Angelo Allen into custody after finding many illegal firearms and drugs in his home.

The sheriff grew up across the street from where this raid happened and he says the neighborhood has changed.

“It breaks my heart to see that, but I just want to let the neighbors know, in the neighborhood know that, we’re working together with our partners with the Buffalo Police Department, and with the FBI Safe Streets, and all our partners here, to better the community,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said.

Buffalo police commissioner Joe Gramaglia said this is a two-part approach: enforcement and community policing. We’re told Buffalo Police were in the Black Rock community this afternoon speaking with residents about the heavy police presence and answering their questions.

This is a part of a new neighborhood police program aiming to build trust between residents and officers.

No one was injured in the early morning raids but law enforcement officials said officers were put at great risk.