RANDOLPH, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation in Cattaraugus County.

The female teenager, who resides at the Randolph Children’s Home, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, stemming from a stolen vehicle case on July 8. She was arraigned at the Cattaraugus County Youth Part Court and referred to the Cattaraugus County Family Court for further proceedings.

This is the second stolen vehicle case in Western New York involving a teenager in less than a week after a 14-year-old was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Wheatfield. Police in several local communities has been dealing with cases of stolen vehicles, with cases up 200% in Erie County this year.

New York State Police have continuously reminded New Yorkers to lock the doors of their vehicles if they are left unattended.