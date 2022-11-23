BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Springville man was convicted on a child pornography charge, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Charles Porterfield, a registered sex offender, was convicted of production of child pornography and committing the offense as a registered sex offender. The charges carry a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney, in 2011, Porterfield was convicted in Erie County Court of engaging in a course of sexual conduct in the second degree. He was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of post release supervision. He was also required to register as a sex offender for life.

In less than one month after completing his post release supervision, the U.S. Attorney said that Porterfield paid a 13-year-old girl to engage in an online sexual relationship. Porterfield used the victim to produce images and videos of child pornography.

Porterfield is scheduled for sentencing on May 23, 2023.