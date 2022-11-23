BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Springville man was convicted on a child pornography charge, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Charles Porterfield, a registered sex offender, was convicted of production of child pornography and committing the offense as a registered sex offender. The charges carry a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney, in 2011, Porterfield was convicted in Erie County Court of engaging in a course of sexual conduct in the second degree. He was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of post release supervision. He was also required to register as a sex offender for life.

In less than one month after completing his post release supervision, the U.S. Attorney said that Porterfield paid a 13-year-old girl to engage in an online sexual relationship. Porterfield used the victim to produce images and videos of child pornography.

Porterfield is scheduled for sentencing on May 23, 2023.

Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.