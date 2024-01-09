BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a Bills fan following the Bills vs. Dolphins game in Miami on Sunday night, according to police in Miami.

Dylan Isaacs, 30, was shot and killed blocks away from the stadium. The game ended around 11:15 p.m.

Investigators told WTVJ in Miami that Isaacs and some friends were walking through traffic where an argument ensued. The suspect allegedly got out of the car, fired several rounds, struck Isaacs and then fled the scene.

Family identified Isaacs as the victim. They said he was a lifelong Bills fan from Six Nations in Canada and had been staying in Florida with some friends.

Anyone with information should call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-1620 or the Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.