Rochester woman with 21 license suspensions arrested in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver with 21 suspensions on her license was arrested during a traffic stop in Cheektowaga.

Jemaine Miller, 34, of Rochester, was stopped at the intersection of George Urban Blvd. and Union Rd. on Friday around 1:15 a.m.

The active suspensions on Miller’s license dated back to 2012.

She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle with 10 or more suspensions, and two other vehicle and traffic violations.

Prior to her arraignment, Miller was taken to the Erie County Holding Center.

