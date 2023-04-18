FORT ERIE, Ontario (WIVB) — The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a truck containing approximately 70 kilograms of suspected cocaine was stopped by our neighbors to the north after it crossed the Peace Bridge.

The incident occurred on March 14, CBSA says. According to them, a commercial truck crossed into Fort Erie from Buffalo before the driver and vehicle were referred for a secondary examination.

Officials say three duffle bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine were located during a search of the trailer, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Ontario resident Gursimran Singh on a charge of importation of cocaine.

A May 4 court date has been set in St. Catharines as the investigation continues.